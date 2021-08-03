Tripio Price Up 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Tripio has a market capitalization of $3.25 million and approximately $201,537.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tripio coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tripio has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tripio Profile

Tripio (TRIO) is a coin. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. Tripio’s official website is trip.io . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Tripio Coin Trading

