TRON Tops One Day Trading Volume of $852.37 Million (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 3rd. TRON has a market cap of $4.58 billion and approximately $852.37 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TRON has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0639 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000128 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000455 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001215 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000963 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

