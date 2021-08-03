TrueDeck 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $25,556.00 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 37.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 34.5% lower against the dollar. One TrueDeck coin can currently be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueDeck has a total market cap of $349,416.55 and approximately $25,556.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00062027 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00015244 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $304.66 or 0.00800134 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00093737 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00042183 BTC.

TrueDeck Coin Profile

TrueDeck (TDP) is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

