TrueFeedBack (TFBX) Trading Up 5.5% This Week

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFeedBack has a market capitalization of $10.37 million and approximately $201,240.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TrueFeedBack

TrueFeedBack (TFBX) is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com . TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

TrueFeedBack Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

