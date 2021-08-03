TrueFi Price Reaches $0.15 (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. One TrueFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFi has a total market cap of $21.09 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrueFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00062409 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00015337 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $308.68 or 0.00806952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00094149 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00042192 BTC.

TrueFi Coin Profile

TrueFi (TRU) is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.