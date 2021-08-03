Truist Boosts SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target to $400.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Truist from $335.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SBAC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.14.

Shares of SBAC traded up $4.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $347.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,936. The business has a 50-day moving average of $322.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.38 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $346.51.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $1,920,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total value of $150,159.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,583. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 10.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 14.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,095,000 after buying an additional 7,871 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 3.1% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

