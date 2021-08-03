Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Holdings Raised by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $16,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 890.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 142.3% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.09. 190,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,712,683. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $74.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.45. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.37%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.