Truist Securities Boosts ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $80.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.72.

Shares of ZI stock traded up $3.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.24. 225,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,508. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1,565.11, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.11. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $60.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Eric J. Edell sold 12,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $668,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $16,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,040,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,949,602 shares of company stock worth $436,386,964. 24.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $9,992,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $13,448,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $2,329,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 202,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,887,000 after acquiring an additional 56,067 shares in the last quarter. 48.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

