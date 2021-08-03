Truist Trims Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Target Price to $145.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Truist from $175.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.01% from the stock’s current price.

FRPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Freshpet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.94.

FRPT stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,122. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -579.00 and a beta of 0.73. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $96.79 and a 12 month high of $186.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.26.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freshpet will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $1,360,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,640,075.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,497 shares in the company, valued at $14,611,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,992,756 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 369.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Freshpet by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 337.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

