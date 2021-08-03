TrumpCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $6,580.00 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. One TrumpCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0556 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrumpCoin has a market cap of $367,077.22 and approximately $6,580.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Netko (NETKO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Lition (LIT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded 47.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TrumpCoin Profile

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

