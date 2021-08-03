TrustSwap (SWAP) Trading Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One TrustSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00002072 BTC on popular exchanges. TrustSwap has a total market cap of $70.37 million and $1.76 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrustSwap has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00061989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00015442 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $308.36 or 0.00809565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00093380 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00042352 BTC.

About TrustSwap

TrustSwap (SWAP) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,776 coins and its circulating supply is 89,157,521 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

