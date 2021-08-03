TrustVerse (TRV) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.78 Million

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One TrustVerse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded up 9% against the dollar. TrustVerse has a total market capitalization of $6.78 million and $187,377.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00062419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00015267 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.93 or 0.00802640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00093663 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00041978 BTC.

About TrustVerse

TrustVerse is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 508,784,134 coins. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official . TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

TrustVerse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

