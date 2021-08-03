Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $57.86

Shares of Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.86 and traded as high as $60.25. Truxton shares last traded at $60.25, with a volume of 2,020 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.86. The stock has a market cap of $173.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd.

Truxton Corporation, through Truxton Trust Company, provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include demand and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, and consumer loans.

