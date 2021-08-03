TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 65.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TTEC by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in TTEC by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in TTEC by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in TTEC during the 4th quarter worth $569,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TTEC by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,602,000 after acquiring an additional 10,911 shares in the last quarter. 34.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other TTEC news, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 3,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $355,410.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,940,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,948 shares of company stock worth $3,499,429. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTEC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTEC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $102.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.79. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $539.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.74 million. TTEC had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.80%. TTEC’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

