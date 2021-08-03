TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.35-4.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.248-2.266 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.21 billion.TTEC also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.350-$4.510 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on TTEC. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTEC from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTEC currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.67.

NASDAQ:TTEC traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.41. The company had a trading volume of 136,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,076. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. TTEC has a 1 year low of $47.99 and a 1 year high of $113.15.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $539.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.74 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TTEC will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 5,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $649,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $1,644,429.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,317,150.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,499,429. Company insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

