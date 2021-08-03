TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Sell” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company.

TUIFY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TUI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays downgraded shares of TUI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get TUI alerts:

TUIFY stock opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.63. TUI has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.86.

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.