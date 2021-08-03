Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,764,713 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 618,924 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.11% of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. worth $45,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 128.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TKC opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.69. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.70%.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1127 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 5.2%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s payout ratio is currently 12.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice, data, and video communication solutions to its individual and corporate customers; and broadband services.

