Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Price Target Cut to C$30.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 48.51% from the stock’s current price.

TSE:TRQ traded down C$0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$20.20. 140,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,502. Turquoise Hill Resources has a one year low of C$9.80 and a one year high of C$26.45. The company has a market cap of C$4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$1.49 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$666.81 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.0494811 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jo-Anne Dudley bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$22.79 per share, with a total value of C$43,298.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at C$43,298.86.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

