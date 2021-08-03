Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Price Target Cut to C$30.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 48.51% from the stock’s current price.
TSE:TRQ traded down C$0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$20.20. 140,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,502. Turquoise Hill Resources has a one year low of C$9.80 and a one year high of C$26.45. The company has a market cap of C$4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$1.49 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$666.81 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.0494811 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.
