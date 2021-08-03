TurtleCoin Trading Up 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $7.56 million and $90,691.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 227.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 107,396,689,848 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

