TurtleCoin (TRTL) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $7.39 million and approximately $73,640.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 89.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 107,447,583,940 coins. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

