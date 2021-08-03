TurtleNetwork Trading 76.9% Higher Over Last Week (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded up 74% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. TurtleNetwork has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and $470.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded 76.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001517 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Profile

TN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

