Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the June 30th total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 1,434.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

THCA opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.04. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $11.65.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

