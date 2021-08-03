TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

TVA Group Inc (TSE:TVA.B)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$3.00. TVA Group shares last traded at C$3.00, with a volume of 19,234 shares traded.

TVA.B has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on TVA Group from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on TVA Group from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$129.62 million and a P/E ratio of 4.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production; Magazines; and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. The Broadcasting & Production segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, information, and public affairs programming; operates a French-language television network, as well as provides nine specialty services; markets digital products associated with various televisual brands; and distributes audiovisual products and films.

