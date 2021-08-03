Twele Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,069 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.4% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 520,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,961,000 after acquiring an additional 199,928 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.91. 8,664,030 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.80. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

