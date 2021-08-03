Twele Capital Management Inc. Has $2.46 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 0.4% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cpwm LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.54. 12,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,553. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.36. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $114.91 and a 12 month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

