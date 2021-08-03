Twele Capital Management Inc. Has $23.06 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Twele Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 3.6% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $23,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,954,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 320,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,232,000 after buying an additional 17,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 45,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.72. The company had a trading volume of 149,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,424,708. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.59. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

