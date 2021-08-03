Twele Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,721 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.1% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $484,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.83. The company had a trading volume of 7,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,434. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $82.11 and a 1-year high of $83.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%.

