Twele Capital Management Inc. Purchases 19,869 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,869 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,930,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,477,000 after purchasing an additional 58,287 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 246,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 556,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,663,000 after acquiring an additional 15,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,869,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.15. 167,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,803,798. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.04. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $53.43.

