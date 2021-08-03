Twele Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,054 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Twele Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 0.8% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,507,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,924,988,000 after purchasing an additional 645,177 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,238,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,157,409,000 after purchasing an additional 476,738 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,561,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $786,804,000 after purchasing an additional 124,201 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,646,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,700,000 after purchasing an additional 261,160 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $219.22. 1,633,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,151,164. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $142.09 and a 12-month high of $234.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.