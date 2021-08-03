Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CAO Robert Kaiden Sells 10,446 Shares

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,446 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $720,774.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Kaiden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Robert Kaiden sold 9,191 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $496,497.82.

Shares of NYSE TWTR traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.63. The company had a trading volume of 9,110,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,020,961. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.65 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 146.02 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Twitter from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Twitter in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. dropped their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. OTR Global upgraded Twitter from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter worth about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the second quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 131.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

