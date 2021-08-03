Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,087 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 18,079 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Twitter were worth $7,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Twitter by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 244,019 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,214,000 after buying an additional 78,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,255,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $122,125,000 after buying an additional 28,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Twitter by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 12,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Twitter from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 9,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $496,497.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $1,003,515.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,211 shares of company stock worth $3,776,654. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TWTR stock opened at $69.13 on Tuesday. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.65 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.09 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

