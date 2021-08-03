Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 258.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSN. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Argus raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Shares of TSN opened at $71.75 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.82 and a 1-year high of $81.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.56.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

