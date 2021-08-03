Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,066 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,801 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $7,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 165,798 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,415 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 21.6% during the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 518,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,245,000 after purchasing an additional 92,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 104.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 345,761 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $18,848,000 after buying an additional 176,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.24.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $43.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 1.56. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.48 and a one year high of $64.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.91.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

