Ubiq Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.05 Million (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $10.05 million and approximately $11,908.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000615 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ubiq has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,333.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,490.34 or 0.06496449 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $540.55 or 0.01410102 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.83 or 0.00364760 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.34 or 0.00128720 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.55 or 0.00588381 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007860 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.65 or 0.00364291 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.04 or 0.00297494 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

