Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.97

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.97 and last traded at $12.02, with a volume of 95762 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.63.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UBSFY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €60.60 ($71.29) to €56.80 ($66.82) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.27.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.41.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

