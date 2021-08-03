UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,345 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in UBS Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 40.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 112.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 507.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on UBS. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.09 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 price target on UBS Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.89 price target on UBS Group and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

UBS Group stock opened at $16.54 on Tuesday. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $16.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

