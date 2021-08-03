UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.
Shares of NYSE:GSK traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.69. 265,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,772,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.82. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $42.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.70.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 8.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,255 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 9,892 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 60,988 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.
About GlaxoSmithKline
GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.
See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS
Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.