UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.69. 265,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,772,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.82. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $42.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.70.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 8.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,255 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 9,892 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 60,988 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

