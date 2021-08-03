UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NWG. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded NatWest Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.52.
NWG traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.80. The company had a trading volume of 134,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,680. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 1.49. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $6.01.
NatWest Group Company Profile
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.
