UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NWG. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded NatWest Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.52.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NWG traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.80. The company had a trading volume of 134,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,680. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 1.49. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $6.01.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,702,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,256,000 after buying an additional 123,660 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,325,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,859,000 after buying an additional 290,896 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,438,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after buying an additional 35,318 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in NatWest Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,176,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.