UBS Group Reiterates €65.00 Price Target for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been given a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.16% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonovia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €64.04 ($75.34).

Shares of Vonovia stock opened at €57.44 ($67.58) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €54.89. Vonovia has a 52-week low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a 52-week high of €62.74 ($73.81).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

