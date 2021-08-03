UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ALIZY has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Commerzbank raised shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Allianz alerts:

Shares of ALIZY traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.85. The company had a trading volume of 131,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,269. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.47. The stock has a market cap of $94.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.24. Allianz has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $26.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $34.84 billion during the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 10.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Allianz will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.