UCA Coin (UCA) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.25 Million

UCA Coin (CURRENCY:UCA) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. During the last seven days, UCA Coin has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar. UCA Coin has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and $14,041.00 worth of UCA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UCA Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00045237 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00100519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.81 or 0.00141222 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,993.00 or 0.99720150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.71 or 0.00844388 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UCA Coin Coin Profile

UCA Coin’s total supply is 5,316,596,272 coins and its circulating supply is 2,038,867,648 coins. The official website for UCA Coin is ucacoin.com . UCA Coin’s official Twitter account is @ucacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ucacoin is a peer-to-peer decentralized digital currency for ordinary people, easy to use and acquire. Ucacoin is a fork of Pivx. “

Buying and Selling UCA Coin

