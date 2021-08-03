UChain Achieves Market Cap of $31,992.71 (UCN)

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last week, UChain has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One UChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UChain has a total market capitalization of $31,992.71 and $3,924.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00062419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00015267 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.93 or 0.00802640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00093663 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00041978 BTC.

UChain Coin Profile

UCN is a coin. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 coins and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 coins. The official message board for UChain is medium.com/@uchain . UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . UChain’s official website is uchain.world

According to CryptoCompare, “VerifyUnion is a decentralized Digital ID management platform. VerifyUnion has developed a portfolio for users that features something called “True Value”. Its aim is to gather the combined values derived from verifying digital identification, social & public profiles, as well as financial details linked and all merged to form a unique user Identity. The UC Coin is an ERC20 compliant asset on the Ethereum network and is to be used in the VerifyUnion platform as a method of payment and reward program to pay users. “

UChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

