UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) President Sells $1,109,000.00 in Stock

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) President Jerry A. Davis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $1,109,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 129,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,202,234.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE UDR traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,218,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,233. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1,102.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.76. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $56.31.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is 71.08%.

UDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.08.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in UDR by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 132,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 49,797 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 13.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,584,000. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of UDR by 2.2% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 578,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,380,000 after buying an additional 12,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 18.2% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

