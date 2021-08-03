UGI (NYSE:UGI) and Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Financial Analysis

UGI (NYSE:UGI) and Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.2% of UGI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Montauk Renewables shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of UGI shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.8% of Montauk Renewables shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for UGI and Montauk Renewables, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UGI 0 1 1 0 2.50 Montauk Renewables 0 0 1 0 3.00

UGI currently has a consensus price target of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.51%. Montauk Renewables has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 144.41%. Given Montauk Renewables’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Montauk Renewables is more favorable than UGI.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UGI and Montauk Renewables’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UGI $6.56 billion 1.46 $532.00 million $2.67 17.17 Montauk Renewables $100.38 million 10.14 $4.60 million N/A N/A

UGI has higher revenue and earnings than Montauk Renewables.

Profitability

This table compares UGI and Montauk Renewables’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UGI 12.97% 14.86% 4.54% Montauk Renewables N/A N/A N/A

Summary

UGI beats Montauk Renewables on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators. The company also distributes liquefied petroleum gases (LPG) to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, wholesale and automobile fuel customers; and provides logistics, storage, and other services to third-party LPG distributors. In addition, it engages in the retail sale of natural gas, liquid fuels, and electricity to approximately 14,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers at 45,000 locations. Further, the company distributes natural gas to approximately 670,000 customers in the portions of 46 eastern and central Pennsylvania counties through its distribution system of 12,300 miles of gas mains; and supplies electricity to approximately 62,500 customers in northeastern Pennsylvania through 2,500 miles of lines and 14 substations. Additionally, it operates electric generation facilities, which include coal-fired, landfill gas-fueled, solar-powered, and natural gas-fueled facilities; a natural gas liquefaction, storage, and vaporization facility; propane storage and propane-air mixing stations; and rail transshipment terminals. It also manages natural gas pipeline and storage contracts; develops, owns, and operates pipelines, gathering infrastructure, and gas storage facilities. UGI Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

Montauk Renewables, Inc., a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid. Its customers for RNG and renewable identification numbers include long-term owner-operators of landfills and livestock farms, investor-owned and municipal electricity utilities, and refiners in the natural gas and refining sectors. Montauk Renewables, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

