Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

UCTT stock traded down $6.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.74. 24,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,340. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ultra Clean has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.99.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ultra Clean will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $93,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,172.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 4,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $256,259.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $775,898. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1,677.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter valued at about $474,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. 74.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

