Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) PT Lowered to $91.00 at Wedbush

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Wedbush from $106.00 to $91.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RARE. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.87.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $80.84 on Tuesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $72.83 and a one year high of $179.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.91 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.38.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 60.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.24%. The company had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $132,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $34,323.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,218 shares of company stock valued at $320,301 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Read More: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.