UMA Trading Down 0.3% Over Last Week (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 3rd. UMA has a total market cap of $530.96 million and approximately $32.74 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UMA has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One UMA coin can now be bought for about $8.56 or 0.00022378 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UMA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00060465 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00014706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.87 or 0.00813022 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00095251 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00042186 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 103,987,752 coins and its circulating supply is 62,055,100 coins. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org . The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.