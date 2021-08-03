Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Short Interest Update

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,590,000 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the June 30th total of 3,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UMPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.64 price objective (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Umpqua has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.52.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Umpqua by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 4,131.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 7,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Umpqua during the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.56. Umpqua has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $19.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Umpqua will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

