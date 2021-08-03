Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.130-$0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Under Armour also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.500-$0.520 EPS.

UA traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.19. 322,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,004,705. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $21.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 73.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%.

Separately, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

