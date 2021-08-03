Unibright Achieves Market Capitalization of $218.01 Million (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Unibright coin can now be bought for approximately $1.45 or 0.00003796 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unibright has a market capitalization of $218.01 million and $2.95 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Unibright has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Unibright alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00061964 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00014747 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $311.01 or 0.00812288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00095133 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00042464 BTC.

Unibright Profile

Unibright (UBT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . The official website for Unibright is unibright.io

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Unibright Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unibright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unibright and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.